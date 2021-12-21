The South Downs National Park Authority has announced a £1.5 million investment into communities.

The funding comes from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which is administered by the Authority and paid by developers to support new local infrastructure and will benefit 18 different communities in East and West Sussex. .

It will go towards walking routes for families and people with disabilities, cycle hubs, play facilities.

The financial boost will be spread between East and West Sussex and Hampshire, £448,750 going to East Sussex £450,425 going to West Sussex. There will also be another boost of £256,000 going to parishes in the three counties to support grassroots projects in their area.

In West Sussex it will help to create the first phase of a shared use traffic-free path connecting the south of Midhurst to the town centre.

In East Sussex, a cash injection will help pay for Phase 6 of Egrets Way, connecting Rise Farm to Rodmell in the beautiful Ouse Valley.

The people of Fernhurst will also benefit from a modernised and expanded sports pavilion, while new play equipment will be installed at Lavant and Liss.

On the East Sussex coast, funding will improve facilities for chaplains, coastguards and the police at Beachy Head chaplaincy. Buzz Active, in the Cuckmere Valley, will be receiving funding to improve access for paddle sport enthusiasts.

Tim Slaney, director of planning at the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “As 2021 draws to a close, we’re delighted to announce this significant funding of over £1.5m to help local communities across the region.

“Having access to green spaces has never been more important and a large proportion of this funding will help people walk or cycle right into the heart of some of the South East’s most beautiful countryside.

“It’s wonderful to see such a varied range of projects, whether it be a village play area, new walking trails, tree planting or a new drama facility for a school, benefitting local communities and visitors.