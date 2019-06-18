Commemorating D-Day in Hastings 75 years on

Veterans of all the Services gathered at Winkle Island, Hastings Old Town to commemorated the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, on Thursday, June 6,

Organised by the Hastings and St Leonards Veterans Association (HSVA), the short ceremony was attended by HSVA Members who had been ‘in Service’ when D-Day took place on June 6, 1944.

Veterans gathered at Winkle Island to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day SUS-190618-155226001

HSVA President Pam Brown OBE WRNS and George Greaves RN, together with the Mayor of Hastings, Nigel Sinden, and members of the public, some from as far afield as Maidstone stood attended the service, with flags of the four major invading Allies (UK, USA, Canada, France) fluttering from the masthead.

Secretary of the HSVA Richard Butcher said: “Veterans carried Standards and Flags representing the Services involved in the largest sea-borne invasion the world has ever seen.

“

Former HSVA secretary, Bob Marden, gave his personal take on that Day, 75 years ago, and the Battle of Normandy which followed, which saw some of the fiercest fighting and horrendous losses of life on both sides.

“After a speech by the Mayor, the ceremony concluded with prayers and thanksgiving, led by Rev David Hill, himself a former Army Chaplain.”

HSVA’s aim is promote veteran issues and celebrate those who served their country.

The Association also plan outings for veterans.

HSVA is the principle organiser of the annual Armed Forces Day and meets on the first Saturday of every month.

For further information on HSVA email: bob.marden@btinternet.com or call 01424 420541.