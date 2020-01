Comedian Eddie Izzard visited Bexhill Museum to try out his gift to the community.

The museum’s patron has funded a huge town model and rail layout filling the Egerton Road museum’s Park Gallery and in memory of his late father, Harold John Izzard. The 17ft by 12ft model depicts Bexhill as his father saw it on his return to the town as a boy evacuee during the snow-laden Christmas of 1940. Pictures supplied by John Dowling.

