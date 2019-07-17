Come and meet adorable cats when Bluebell Ridge holds its Summer Fair at Hastings

Local cat lovers are invited to come along and support the Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre at their Summer Fair on Sunday 21 July from 11am until 2pm.

This free event is a great family day out and visitors will have the chance to meet the cats at the centre and see the valuable work undertaken there.

There will be a host of activities to keep animal lovers and children busy with a variety of stalls, including gifts, toys, pet items, face painting, tombola, homemade refreshments and a range of exciting games for children.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge said, “After a very successful Spring Fair back in May, we are really looking forward to our Summer Fair this month.

“We will have plenty of family-friendly fun and the cattery will also be open on the day if people are interested in adopting one of our gorgeous cats.

All funds raised at the event will go towards helping local rescue cats in need.”

Bluebell Ridge is a self-funding RSPCA Branch who rescue and rehome over 200 abused, abandoned and unwanted cats each year in Hastings and Rother.

The charity has to raise over £150,000 annually to keep their centre open and they heavily rely on the generosity of local individuals, businesses and groups to continue with their vital work.

The Summer Fair will be taking place at the Bluebell Ridge Centre at Chowns Hill, just off The Ridge in Hastings.

The centre is run by 6 trained staff members and a dedicated group of 50 volunteers. For more information about Bluebell Ridge and their Summer Fair, please visit www.bluebellridge.org.uk.

