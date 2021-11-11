Colourful Hastings art exhibition is perfect antidote to grey November

Kate and Josie have also created a site-specific installation composed of materials collected around the gallery, including discarded objects, tourist memorabilia and fishing tackle, that mirror the photographs

Entitled Parroting, the exhibition aims to open a conversation on human perspectives of nature in the built environment.

Kate explained: “Just as a parrot mimics human language without understanding the linguistic meaning of the sounds it is making, so do we humans echo fragments of what we see in the world around us, without having the capacity to fully understand these forms.”

Kate is an artist and writer from Hastings who is now based in Bristol. She recently returned from Vietnam where she lived for seven years. Before this, she studied Comparative Literature at Goldsmiths University and she has also worked as a journalist, editorial photographer and educator.

Josie Rae Turnbull is an artist and art educator from London, who is currently studying for an MA in Art and Science at Central Saint Martins after a number of years living and working in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. She is currently expanding her lens-based practice into multimedia printmaking and cast sculpture.

The exhibition can be seen at Zuzushii Art Laboratory, at White Rock until November 14, from 10am - 5pm.

