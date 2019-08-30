Coastal Currents Arts Festival launches at the De La Warr this weekend with month of exciting events in Hastings and Rother

The Hastings and Rother area will be awash with vibrant art in the coming weeks with the return of the popular Coastal Currents event.

The month long festival sees artists opening their studios and public buildings being transformed into works of art.

The future of the 21 year old event was cast into doubt after Hastings Borough Council withdrew funding.

But thanks to a public crowd-funding campaign and new partners coming in to support, it can go ahead as an independent festival.

Festival director Tina Morris said: “We are truly proud to present a new phase in the life of the festival, while continuing to showcase the quality of this unique area with innovative outdoor performances, interventions and commissions rooted in re-inventing and rejuvenating unusual areas, venues and locations.

“We have shown that the will of the community is strong and they love Coastal Currents.”

The Launch Event this year is at the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday August 31 at 6pm with speeches at 7pm. It will be a laid-back on the rooftop terrace. To register for free tickets (no booking fee) https://www.dlwp.com/event/15990/

There will be music outside the De la Warr from 2pm with a selection of record labels presenting DJ’s.

Sponsors Art Fund having helping fund a series of professional development workshops at Sussex Coast College, hosted by artists, which aim to teach modules including marketing, PR, curation, installation and other festival related skills.

This culminates in a project where artist/curator Rachel Irons and a team of students will host an exhibition for the basement/alley level of the Observer Building in Hastings, called The Vaults, on the 31/1 and 7/8 of September.

The re-launch of this landmark building as a community owned and run space is celebrated with several events and exhibitions providing public access to many areas within it for the first time in decades.

This year sees the involvement of the Towner Gallery in Eastbourne with Coastal Currents for the first time.

Tina Morris said: “With Eastbourne’s involvement this year, we are breaking new boundaries and creating new partnerships. The Towner Gallery have been extremely supportive.”

Commenting on the Open Studios, she said: “Open Studios is at the very heart of the Coastal Currents Arts Festival. We have an incredible pool of creative talent that lives and works in 1066 Country. From Seaford to Winchelsea, taking in Eastbourne, Battle, Bexhill, Hastings, Fairlight, St Leonards, Rye and Pett.”

For full details visit www.coastalcurrents.org.uk.

