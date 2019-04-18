Classic cars line up on Bexhill seafront on Easter Sunday

Stunning classic cars will take pride of place on Bexhill seafront on Easter Sunday when Bexhill 100 Motoring Club holds its first show of the year.

Classic cars will be on show by the Old Bathing Station – from 10am until 4pm.

It is a tradition in the Club for their members to decorate their cars for the ‘Easter Bonnet’ car show, and they compete for a trophy for the ‘best dressed car’.

Charity for Kids (Rother) and their supporters will also be in attendance, to celebrate the launch of a special project to commemorate Bexhill 100 MC’s 20th year.

A spokesman for the Club said: “This year marks our Club’s 20th anniversary and we have set ourselves a challenge to celebrate.

“We are attempting to raise £20,000 by 2020 to provide equipment for Glyne Gap School, and Charity for Kids (Rother).

“Our members have voted to donate all profits from our August Bank Holiday Show 26th August to 20-20-20 and we will combine this with some fund raising from our smaller static seafront shows which are scheduled to take place on 26th May, 30th June and 28th.

Bexhill 100 Motoring Club raised £12,000 for local charitable organisations during last year and this brings the total amount that the Club has given to local charities to in excess of £70,000.

The Club would like thank all who supported their events over the years, and also Rother District Council for allowing them to use The Polegrove free of charge for their August Bank Holiday Classic Car Show.

