Cheryl Brookes, 35, was a passenger in a white Ford Fiesta ST which left the road and overturned on the A27 at Pevensey at around 7.30pm on Friday, July 9.

She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Her father William, and brother Billy paid tribute to her alongside her children – 19-year-old daughter Bethany and 17-year-old son Liam.

Cheryl Brookes. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210208-125531001

They said: “Cheryl was very kind-hearted, caring and loving. She was always there for people and would always put others before herself.

“She was a very special and loved member of the family and she kept us all together. We were so close and the bond between us will never be broken.

“Cheryl rarely had time for herself as she was always doing things for other people. She cared for her son Liam and when her dad was ill, she never left his side. She adored her grandchildren – three-year-old Esme and 18-month-old Brody – and was forever buying them things.

“She loved to sing and dance – she was a livewire. And she was a great cook. Christmas was her favourite time but she celebrated every occasion, always putting decorations up around the house.

“Cheryl had quite a difficult life but she came out a fighter and ended up achieving a lot. She was really happy. We had holidays booked and plans for the future, but she’s going to miss out on so much now.

“She has left behind a big hole in our lives and she will never be replaced. We are totally heartbroken at how her life has been taken and this is something we will never get over.”

Cheryl’s father William added: “Cheryl was my youngest daughter. We needed each other every day, now I just can’t function anymore without her. I miss her texts and her calls, my heart is totally hurting, my pain will never go away until we’re together again.

“I love you unconditionally and miss you with every breath I take, and my promise I will keep to you.”

Cheryl’s daughter Bethany said: “My mum was not only my mum, she was my best friend, more like a sister, the woman I told everything to, the woman I would lean on when I needed her.

“My heart is so broken, words will never explain my pain. We shared some amazing memories that I’ll never forget.

“She had the most beautiful smile and the funniest laugh. She had so many people who loved her, her personality is just amazing and everyone loved that about her.

“I’ll love and miss you forever and always. Sleep tight beautiful, until we meet again.”

Sussex Police said the investigation into the collision is continuing, and any witnesses are urged to come forward.

Officers would particularly like to speak to anyone with dash cam footage who was driving between Falmer and Pevensey between 6.45pm and 7.30pm on July 9.