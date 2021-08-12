Cheryl Brookes, 35, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta ST which left the road and overturned on the A27 at Pevensey on July 9. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

This morning, her friends and family gathered for her funeral at Hastings Crematorium.

After the funeral, Cheryl’s father William said: “My daughter was my life and I lived for her and now I shall never see or hear her again.

“She was a fantastic daughter and I loved her unconditionally. My life has changed in a big way because I’ll never rest until I’m with my daughter again.

“I love you Cheryl with all my heart and today your family has said goodbye but in my heart your beat will be mine forever. Love you, Cheryl, so much.”

Cheryl had two children – 19-year-old daughter Bethany and 17-year-old son Liam – who, alongside Cheryl’s brother Billy, paid tribute to her. They said: “Cheryl was very kind-hearted, caring and loving. She was always there for people and would always put others before herself.

“She was a very special and loved member of the family and she kept us all together. We were so close and the bond between us will never be broken.

“Cheryl rarely had time for herself as she was always doing things for other people. She cared for her son Liam and when her dad was ill, she never left his side. She adored her grandchildren – three-year-old Esme and 18-month-old Brody – and was forever buying them things.

“She loved to sing and dance – she was a livewire. And she was a great cook. Christmas was her favourite time but she celebrated every occasion, always putting decorations up around the house.

“Cheryl had quite a difficult life but she came out a fighter and ended up achieving a lot. She was really happy. We had holidays booked and plans for the future, but she’s going to miss out on so much now.

“She has left behind a big hole in our lives and she will never be replaced. We are totally heartbroken at how her life has been taken and this is something we will never get over.”

Cheryl’s daughter Bethany said: “My mum was not only my mum, she was my best friend, more like a sister, the woman I told everything to, the woman I would lean on when I needed her.

“My heart is so broken, words will never explain my pain. We shared some amazing memories that I’ll never forget.

“She had the most beautiful smile and the funniest laugh. She had so many people who loved her, her personality is just amazing and everyone loved that about her.

“I’ll love and miss you forever and always. Sleep tight beautiful, until we meet again.”

1. Cheryl Brookes. Picture from Sussex Police. SUS-210208-145446001 Buy photo

2. The funeral of Cheryl Brookes at Hastings Crematorium on Aug 12 2021. SUS-211208-125159001 Buy photo

3. The funeral of Cheryl Brookes at Hastings Crematorium on Aug 12 2021. SUS-211208-125120001 Buy photo

4. The funeral of Cheryl Brookes at Hastings Crematorium on Aug 12 2021. SUS-211208-124614001 Buy photo