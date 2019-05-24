Chance to see dress worn by Queen Victoria at Bexhill Museum this weekend

A mourning dress worn by Queen Victoria goes on show at Bexhill Museum at a special event on Saturday May 25 to mark the 200th anniversary of her birth.

The independent voluntarily-run museum’s Costume Group volunteers are custodians of a mourning dress worn by Queen Victoria for the funeral of her grandson the Duke of Clarence in 1892.

The dress will form the centre-piece of the event which will be attended by Michael Foster and his wife.

Mr Foster is a former High Sheriff of Sussex and his dress uniform currently features in the display in the Egerton Road museum’s Costume and Social History Gallery.

They will be attending a private viewing together with Jean Barnett and members of her family, donors of the Queen Victoria dress.

Together with Bexhill’s Town Mayor and Patrons of the museum the guests will hear a lecture by Natalie Tilbury entitled Victoria’s Story followed by a strawberry cream tea.

The event has been organised by Georgina Bradley and fellow museum Costume Group volunteers.

The museum will be open from 11am until 5pm as usual.

Admission to the Queen Victoria event will be an additional £1 (children under five free).

Strawberries and cream will be served from 2pm until 4pm and the lecture will be repeated for the general public at 3pm.

Bexhill Museum, in Egerton Road, has a wide range of special events, activities and workshops throughout the year for children, families and adults.

For more information on the museum and exhibits visit www.bexhillmuseum.co.uk.

