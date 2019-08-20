Chance to join top Hastings drumming group

Hastings area drumming group Section 5 is inviting people to come along and join.

The group started off drumming in bonfire processions in Battle and Hastings and now perform at a whole range of events throughout the year.

They hold practice sessions above the Carlisle pub, on Hastings seafront, on Monday nights (except bank holidays), from 8pm - 9.45pm.

People are welcome to come along and if they like what they hear pick up a membership form from the group’s secretary.

If you arrive a bit early you can meet some of the drummers and have a drink.

Membership is £5 for adults and £1.50 for under 16’s .

As well as learning to drum the group promise a free badge, countless laughs and lots of fun.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.

