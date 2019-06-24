Chance to go onboard the new Hastings Lifeboat on Saturday when the station holds an Open Day event

Hastings Lifeboat Station will be throwing open the boathouse doors on Sunday June 30.

People will be able to explore the station, chat to volunteer members of the crew, go on board the lifeboats, and see behind the scenes of the RNLI’s lifesaving work at sea.

It is the first chance member’s of the public will have to go aboard the new Shannon class lifeboat Richard and Caroline Colton, which arrived on station last October.

The Shannon class is the first of the RNLI’s all-weather lifeboats to be powered by water jets rather than traditional propellers, making it the most agile and manoeuvrable lifeboat in the charity’s fleet.

The boat was funded thanks to the extraordinary legacy of Richard Colton who left two classic Ferraris to the RNLI in his will. Both went to auction and raised a staggering £8 million – making the vehicles the most valuable items ever left to the RNLI in a single legacy.

Members of the local Lifeboat Society will also be opening the RNLI shop and providing refreshments, stalls, children’s games and much more.

Hastings Lifeboat Operations Manager, Peter Adams said: ‘Our annual Open Day is a fantastic day out for all the family. We invite everyone to come along to see just what our volunteer crews do to save lives at sea off Hastings, and to come aboard our brand new all-weather lifeboat.’

The event, at the lifeboat house on The Stade, is completely free and runs from 10.30am until 3.30pm in the afternoon.

