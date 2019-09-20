Chance to discover a hidden treasure in Hastings this weekend

People will have a chance to discover and explore one of the town’s hidden treasures on Sunday September 22, when the Bohemia Walled Garden holds an activity packed open day.

The Bohemia Walled Garden is celebrating ten years of growing plants, community and living local heritage with the event.

In 2009 a group of local people discovered a hidden jewel underneath brambles and weeds in Summerfields Wood and turned it into a thriving community garden.

Visitors are warmly welcome from 11am to 3pm for talks, music, garden history and stories, art activities and an opportunity to explore the beautiful space in the middle of Summerfields Wood.

For directions and more information visit www.bohemiawga.org.uk.

The day has been organised in connection with Heritage Open Days, and also forms part of the Hastings Sustainability on Sea Festival.

There will be a talk on garden history at 12.30pm by Bob Hart, while Anna Locke will be giving a talk on Forest Gardening at 1pm.

There will be music from Ben Fairlight at 12 and Sax With a Twist at 2pm. There will also be refreshments available and produce for sale on the day and a cake cutting ceremony.

The project has always been entirely run through the dedicated work of volunteers who maintain and develop the garden. A major milestone was completed in 2018 when the derelict East wall was restored with a Heritage Lottery grant.

