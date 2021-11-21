The impress winery for the first organic wine vineyard in England SUS-211116-083309001

Chance to become the owner of the oldest organic vineyard in the UK in the Hastings area

What is cited as being Britain’s oldest organic vineyard at Sedlescombe is on the market for just under two million pounds.

By Andy Hemsley
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 11:55 am

The 16 hectare estate, which is farmed according to biodynamic principles, is situated in the High Weald area of ‘outstanding natural beauty’. It encompasses a three-bedroom cottage, 2.8 hectares of vines, a visitor centre and a woodland nature trail. Sedlescombe was the first English producer to win an international prize for red wine. The vineyard is also home to 45 ‘’dragon’s teeth’, large concrete anti-tank obstacles that were placed on the site at the start of World War II.

Carrying a guide price of £1.95 million, the vineyard is on the market with Sevenoaks based agent Savills Tel: 01732 789700. Pictures courtesy of Savills.

As well as planted vines, the estate has a woodland nature trail

Another view of the tasting room with its impressive arched window and wooden ceiling

The site has its own cottage with extensive grounds.

The exterior of the winery.

