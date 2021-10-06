Celebrity chef James Martin gives cooking demonstrations at local store

The sold-out event was a resounding success, seeing the chef cooking recipes from a number of his books, Barnsley lamb chops with onion squash, pumpkin gnocchi and crispy sage, sirloin steak with Roscoff onions and miso butter, crab beignets with lemon mayonnaise and waffles with pecan and maple butter, he then signed copies of his books ‘Islands to Highlands’ as well as the brand new ‘Butter’.

Stephen Jempson said: “It was a genuine pleasure to welcome James back again to the store, we hope that our guests thoroughly enjoyed their evening, it certainly looked as though they did, we would like to thank them for coming, as well as our event partners, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, McDougalls Flour, Lurpak Butter, Hardy’s Wine and Peroni Italia for their support.

“We have already booked two celebrity chefs for next year’s ‘Meet the Expert’ events for June and December, our customers are in for a treat, we look forward to announcing them soon.”