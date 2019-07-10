Cash boost for Battle theatre group thanks to the police

Aspiring young actors in Battle are to benefit from a £250 grant secured through the Police Property Act Fund.

The donation to the Streets of Battle theatre group was arranged by Police Community Support Officer Daryl Holter.

It is made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the courts and then sold.

Mr Holter said: "I'm delighted to be able to help the Streets of Battle group in this way. Engaging with and encouraging local young people is vitally important."

The group's chairman, Kerri Deeprose, said: "This money will help to support an outreach programme for young people.

"Free workshops for seven to 11-year-olds, led by street theatre professionals the Inside Out Theatre Company, will see the children perform alongside them as Streets of Battle."