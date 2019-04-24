Camber woman’s Marathon run for Dementia Revolution

A local business woman will be pounding the streets of London this weekend to compete in the capitol’s 26.2 mile marathon and raise money for a charity that is close to her heart.

Sophie Smith, 34 says she’s delighted to be running The Virgin Money London Marathon for the first time on Sunday (April 28) and hopes to raise a wad of cash for the Marathon’s Charity of the year, ‘Dementia Revolution’.

Sophie Smith after completing the Brighton Half Marathon SUS-190423-104217001

In her youth, Sophie ran for an athletics club in Essex where she grew up and has only recently taken up running again.

She said: “I’ve adopted a training regime on the dunes at Camber Sands, where I run a holiday lettings business ‘Beside The Sea Holidays’ with my husband Richard.

“I took part in the annual Beckley 10k in November 2018 and I ran a personal best as well as finishing 2nd in the ladies race. I think I was still on a high from hearing I had a place in the Marathon with Dementia Revolution.

“It definitely spurred me on knowing that this was the start of a lot of hard work and training for the Marathon, it was a brilliant day.”

Sophie has entered several other events this year, including the Brighton Half Marathon, Lydd 20 Miles, Hastings Half Marathon, and local races. She hopes to make her race total up to just over 100 miles to raise as much money as she can for the charity.

She said: ‘My friends and family know I don’t do anything by halves. I just want to do my best to raise money for a very worthy cause.”

Sophie set a minimum target of £2,000 but is committed to raising even more. Dementia Revolution is a year-long campaign set up by Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK to power groundbreaking dementia research that will lead the way towards a cure.

“The campaign has been publicly supported by cast members of Eastenders who will be running for the charity in support of Dame Barbara Windsor who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014

Sophie said: “I know many friends and families who have been affected by this cruel disease, including my husband’s maternal grandparents.

“I was keen to be involved in such an inspiring movement to power research into Dementia which is the leading cause of death in the UK, which currently there are no effective treatments to slow or stop.

“With support from the Dementia Revolution, the UK Dementia Research Institute (UK DRI) is rising to meet this challenge.

Sophie has secured some generous sponsorship and staged a number or local events to reach her £2,000 target.

To donate, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/SophieSmithLondonMarathon2019DementiaRev