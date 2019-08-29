Boost for St Leonards project helping young people with their mental health

A St Leonards project aimed at supporting young people with their mental health is to receive thousands of pounds to help continue its work.

Fellowship of St Nicholas will receive £24,618 to expand its My Time project, a service which has been developed to deliver two areas of work; one focused in primary schools aimed at children 7 to 11 years and one aimed at older children and young people in secondary schools aged 11 to 18.

The expansion will provide support around life changing events; transition out of school and into adult services and taking responsibility for their own health. The project will also involve the recruitment, training and support of peer mentors.

My Time is one of three projects in the south east set to benefit from a multi-million pound government investment this year, as part of the government’s ongoing commitment to transform mental health care through the NHS Long Term Plan.

Minister for Mental Health Nadine Dorries said: “We know children and young people today face many pressures at home and in their social and academic lives but giving them easily accessible mental health support at an early age can help them thrive later in life.

“That’s why the government is investing billions every year to transform mental health care and giving more money to innovative, community led projects run by people who have chosen to dedicate their lives to supporting young people by providing them with the tools and means they need to manage their own mental health.”

Minister for Public Health Jo Churchill said: “It’s only right that children and young people are able to access mental health support, not only through the NHS, but in the heart of their communities, schools and homes where they spend the majority of their time.

“The voluntary sector has a hugely important role to play in delivering these kinds of services and our Health and Wellbeing Fund is leading the way in ensuring government plays a role in cultivating the most effective, innovative and successful forms of community support – backed by an extra £2.3 billion a year to improve NHS mental health services too.”

The funding will come from the Health and Wellbeing Fund, part of a programme of government investment in the voluntary sector. The projects will be fully funded through the scheme in their first year and additional joint funding from local commissioners will be agreed for two years afterwards.