Blue moon over Hastings

Incredibly clear skies recently has meant the moon has often been clearly visible in daylight.

Local photographer Sid Saunders, from St Leonards, captured this stunning image of a blue moon, taken at 5.30pm last Sunday.

Sid said: “It is a waxing crescent moon and conditions were incredibly clear”.

Sid is known for taking some incredibly detailed images of the moon as well as amazing shots of local wildlife, often captured in his own back garden.

