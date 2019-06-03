Blackbrooks Garden Centre to expand into Hastings as it acquires Wyevale

Popular family owned garden centre Blackbrooks will have a new outlet in Bexhill Road after the acquisition of Wyevale Lower Dicker and Wyevale Hastings Garden centres.

As an independent garden centre with a strong family ethos, Blackbrooks has grown from a small landscape nursery to a destination garden centre, winning multiple awards over the years for their dedication to customer service.

SEE ALSO: Hastings Italian restaurant voted best in Sussex for the second year running

It also supports local good causes including the Conquest Hospital.

Located on the A21 at Sedlescombe, near Battle and established in 1982 by Mark’s grandfather, under the leadership of Mark and his father it has continued to grow and now employs over 100 members of staff.

Owner Mark Winchester says: “We very much look forward to welcoming all staff from Lower Dicker Garden Centre and Hastings Garden Centre to the Blackbrooks family and to continuing to grow by working together. We look forward to welcoming you to your local Blackbrooks centre soon.”

See also: Sussex man made dozens of upskirt images of young girls

See also: Bexhill man guilty of having extreme pornographic images involving animals