Bike Race in pictures Here's a gallery of photos taken by Roberts Photographic at the Bike Race yesterday evening (Aug 6). This evening it's the Pram Race, which starts outside The Cutter Pub around 7.15-7.30. See also Seaboot Race gallery. 1. Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. freelance Buy a Photo 2. Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. freelance Buy a Photo 3. Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. freelance Buy a Photo 4. Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic. freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7