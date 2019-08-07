Bike Race. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Bike Race in pictures

Here's a gallery of photos taken by Roberts Photographic at the Bike Race yesterday evening (Aug 6).

This evening it's the Pram Race, which starts outside The Cutter Pub around 7.15-7.30. See also Seaboot Race gallery.

