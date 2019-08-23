Big Classic Car Show at Bexhill on Monday will be supporting local children’s charities

People will be able to admire hundreds of eye-catching vehicles when Bexhill 100 Motoring Club holds its big annual Classic Car Show at the Polegrove on Bank Holiday Monday.

And visitors could end up on TV as this year’s show is being filmed with well known television presenter Mike Brewer at the helm.

This year’s show is extra special for the organisers at Bexhill 100 because it represents the largest event for this year’s 20-20-20 fund raising campaign.

This year marks the Club’s 20th birthday and they have set themselves a challenge to celebrate by attempting to raise £20,000 to provide equipment for Glyne Gap School, and Charity for Kids (Rother) by the year 2020. The target at present stands at just over £6,000, and as this is their largest event of the year they are pulling out all the stops to ensure this is the best show yet.

There will be a wide variety of vehicles on display to appeal to all tastes and ages - ranging from vintage to modern modified cars; commercial vehicles, cycles and motorcycles.

Approximately 400 vehicles have been booked for the show to date, with the club expecting a total of around 500 in all.

Birchwood Ford, one of the Show’s main sponsors will be proudly showing some of their latest cars. There will be over 50 trade stands comprising a variety of food stalls, autojumble, garden equipment and toys, plus several local charities offering a chance to win some goodies on their tombolas. A free vintage fairground will be on offer for children to enjoy throughout the day.

The Show this year features pedal cars and go karts which can be old, modern or home-made, with a prize for all entries and a trophy for the overall winner.

There is also a prize draw to win a child-size replica BMW i8 Spyder with all profits going to the 20-20-20 project.

The show is to be opened by Bexhill’s Mayor, Cllr Kathy Harmer, accompanied by some of the children who have been helped as a result of Bexhill 100’s fundraising this year.

Eastbourne’s OTB Band will be playing and commentary throughout the day will be provided by John Black.

Money raised from previous shows have enabled the Club to raise well over £70,000 for more than 25 local charities and good causes.

Entry is £5 for adults, free for under 16’s. All profits from the event will go to the 20-20-20 project.

