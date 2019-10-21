Bexhill shop batters opposition to come out on top in competition

A fish and chip shop in Bexhill has again been voted as one of the top 50 takeaways in the country.

Minnie Bertha’s, on Marina, received a certificate from the judges at trade publication, Fry Magazine.

Paul Curtis, the shop’s owner, said: “We at Minnie Berthas have strived for the past 11 years to produce an excellent product at a fair price.

“To help us in this endeavour, I as the owner thought it would be a good idea to source some outside help.

“We approached Fry Magazine and entered its annual Fish and Chip award competition.

“We previously did this in 2017. My main reason for entering is that you get a totally unannounced mystery shopper.

“This person visits your premises and then you receive an appraisal.

“After receiving a score of 97 per cent in 2017, I entered in the hope of at least matching this.

“But upon receiving our appraisal. I was absolutely stunned and very proud to have scored 100 per cent. To receive a score of 100 per cent this year is absolutely amazing.

“This has put us in the category of one of the top 50 takeaway fish and chip shops in the United Kingdom. It means so much because the people who assessed us are industry experts.”

The feedback from the mystery diner said: “Very attentive staff, much more than I have ever been used to from a fast food outlet. They truly wanted to take your order as you walked in but in a way they made you feel welcome. My son said they were the best chips he has ever tasted and I have to agree. They were clean and crispy.”

Paul added: “It’s an absolute honour to be viewed by industry experts in such a good light. I cannot thank my staff and all of our wonderful customers enough.”

