Bexhill set to mark the 1960s with inaugural festival of fun

Bexhill travels back in time to the Swinging Sixties next Saturday (July 13).

The town is gearing up for the inaugural 60s Revolution event, organised by Roger Crouch, Alastair Hazell and their team.

Alastair said: “As organisers, we’ve been working hard to put on a show, one that once again has the community at its heart, and builds on our proud history. With that in mind, we’re delighted to release the timing of events, which will centre on the Jubilee Lawns, De La Warr Pavilion, East Parade and the town centre. The Bexhill 60s Revolution will begin at 10am and finish at 6pm.”

At noon there will be a parade of 1960s vehicles through Sackville Road, Western Road and Devonshire Road, led by Austin Powers and featuring iconic 1960s vehicles such as the Batmobile, as well as The Beatles For Sale performing Magical Mystery Tour on an open-top bus.

The Gaby Hardwicke Stage, on the Jubilee Lawns, will feature entertainment, with dance and entertainment groups mixed in with featured afternoon acts The Counterfeit Stones, The Beatles For Sale and, reforming especially for the event, The Tremeloes.

The De La Warr Pavilion (DLWP) terrace will feature the Meyer Dancers putting on a Sixties dance workshop and the MyCharleston team teaching visitors the steps to Me Ol’ Bamboo, alongside Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Alastair added: “There will also be performances from Hastings White Rock Youth Theatre’s stage production of Chitty, plus tap dancing from Katie Lewis and music from the age of Hendrix, Cream, The Doors and many others.

“Be sure to visit the DLWP during the day, and you will be invited to revisit some of the greatest, historical moments from the 1960s.

“This month sees the 50th anniversary of man first walking on the moon, and you’ll be able to see a replica of Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 spacesuit in the De La Warr Pavilion auditorium foyer.

“At 2pm, you’ll get the opportunity to engage with Dallas Campbell, from TV’s Bang Goes The Theory, as he gives a presentation on the Apollo missions. And if that’s not enough, you’ll be able to see the only 9ct gold-plated replica of the Jules Rimet trophy in the world, as we commemorate our 1966 World Cup win.”

At the Colonnade, there will be musical acts, as well as a replica of the original Captain America Chopper, ridden by Peter Fonda in the Easy Rider film.

Alastair said: “These are only some of the highlights of what promises to be a packed day of music, entertainment and fun; revisiting the era of cultural revolution.

“As a non-profit-making, community event, we’re very grateful for all the incredible support we’ve received from our sponsors.

“Without these generous businesses and individuals, we wouldn’t have a show. When you see them featured in our event programme, know that they represent the very best of Bexhill’s supportive community.”

