Bexhill seafront Colonnade has new virtual reality ride attraction

The Soar Tour was created by local tech entrepreneur Alex Hedges.

Up to four “passengers” enter the Colonnade kiosk and are emersed into a virtual reality flight across East Sussex.

They soar, dive, float and glide as if they are riding the wings of a seagull over Eastbourne Pier, Brighton’s i360, Beachy Head Lighthouse, the rolling hills of the southdowns and Hastings historic fishing beach, before landing back at the Colonnade.

Bexhill’s seafront Colonnade has a new virtual reality ride attraction

Alex Hedges said: “Soar Tour is a unique experience designed and created by one of the teams behind some of Disney’s biggest theme park rides.

“I brought it to Bexhill because Bexhill Colonnade is such a great location and the people are so incredibly friendly.”

The Soar Tour is part of a Bexhill Chamber of Commerce and Rother District Council initiative to bring a new vibrancy to the Colonnade, which was built to commemorate the coronation of George V in 1911.

Howard Martin, President of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce said: “Everyone has worked really hard to trun the Colonnade into a real visitor destination with a mini Covent Garden vibe.

“We hope that more people will now start to use the seafront not only as a place to walk and stroll but to also shop, eat and be entertained.

“Following on from our success this year we hop to bring more and bigger attractions to the Colonnade over Christmas and next summer.”

The Colonnade’s shopping kiosks are all now fully let.

Among them there is landscape art by Julian Sutherland-Beatson in the kiosk gallery next door to postcards, buckets and spades and Bexhill fridge magnets of the Seaside Shack.

Starlings has hand made gifts and individually designed handbags.

Organic cosmetics and skincare ranges are offered by Sonia Valentina.

The Retro Art kiosk features metalsigns and distinctive engineering objet d’art ornaments.