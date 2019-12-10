Bexhill RNLI group shuts after many years

A group that raised vital funds for the RNLI has closed.

The Bexhill branch held numerous fundraising events for the life-saving charity over many years, collecting around £7,000 to £10,000 each year.

Jeannie Bini, honorary secretary, said: “Our decision to close the Bexhill branch of the RNLI was not arrived at lightly and not without much soul-searching, but we, the committee and many of our loyal supporters are gradually getting on in years and fewer in number.

“Commitments were becoming untenable and it was difficult to meet the various undertakings which we have always managed until now, frailty and death being a couple of the major reasons. We have had a lot of kind and helpful offers from our colleagues at the Hastings RNLI branch who have agreed, among other things, to take over our collection boxes.”

A group dedicated to fundraising for the RNLI has existed in Bexhill since 1923 when the Bexhill Ladies Lifeboat Guild was founded.

It held regular meetings and coffee mornings to raise funds for the RNLI and carried on for many years. At a later date another RNLI Ladies Guild was set up before the present group took over.

Jeannie said: “Our current, longest serving member is Malcolm Viner, and he actually joined the then existing committee of the Bexhill branch of the RNLI in the late 1970s or early 1980s as their chairman, eventually becoming the treasurer.

“Prominent members of the committee since the late 1970s have included Frank Harrison (secretary), Jim Thompson (honorary treasurer) until he retired from being a bank manager in the 1990s, Hugh Maynard (chairman) and Bill Hampshire (chairman and president), also a bank manager, who, following his retirement from the RNLI committee emigrated to New Zealand. The branch, which was permanently closed on November 28, had been until then a thriving, if small branch of the RNLI actively involved in various fundraising projects and events, which in total raised about £7,000 to £10,000 annually.

“Our coffee mornings have been attended on the last Thursday of each month for many years now. We had an excellent arts and crafts stall, a secondhand book and jigsaw stall, a well-supplied homemade cake stall. The two women who supplied the cakes, entirely at their own cost, for many years were Mary Bird and Gillian Bull. Gillian also ran the arts and crafts stall. There was also a well-frequented and excellent raffle stall.

“We have had a loyal and staunch support from many businesses, various pubs and clubs and shops which have for many years allowed us to place collection boxes in their premises, which have always been very generously filled by the public of Bexhill and Little Common.”

Cllr Lynn Langlands, Bexhill’s deputy mayor, said: “It was with great sadness that I attended the very last coffee morning of the RNLI Bexhill branch at the Bexhill Sailing Club. A very dedicated committee, along with a host of volunteers, have for many years provided a consistent source of income and support for such a valued service.

“These volunteers have all become of a certain age where their priorities in the eventide of their lives are changing. For some time they have tried to recruit new blood, but by the very nature of the age and life pressures of our community it has become harder to engage people in giving this level of voluntary support.

“Regular income for the RNLI is essential to maintain such an excellent provision, and the Bexhill branch has contributed to that through holding coffee mornings, putting on events, and having street collections throughout the year.

“I know the people of the town and the regular supporters of the RNLI would like to see this Bexhill branch continue, so do come forward if you feel you could give some time to helping keep this branch active and alive.”

