Bexhill resident takes on Race to the Stones 100k challenge for Hastings charity

A Bexhill resident is taking on an epic 100k ultra-marathon challenge to raise funds for Hastings charity Education Futures Trust.

Emily Mitchell, 19, a volunteer with Education Futures Trust (EFT) will take on the Race to The Stones ultra-marathon, July 13-14.

Emily Mitchell on the South Downs SUS-191106-094845001

The demanding two-day event will see Emily trek 100km along The Ridgeway - Britain’s oldest path - from the Chilterns to the North Wessex Downs.

The historic route passes iron-age forts, the iconic White Horse at Uffington and stunning landscapes before finishing next to the 5,000-year-old stone circle at Avebury.

Emily was inspired to take on the challenge following a life-changing experience with the charity. Her journey began three years ago when she enrolled on a course at EFT designed to help those suffering from high levels of anxiety and depression.

Her confidence grew and Emily found a passion for conservation and bushcraft and she realised that she wanted a career working outdoors.

Emily enjoyed an Outdoor Learning apprenticeship at EFT and is keen to let others know how courses like hers can change lives.

She said: “I am taking on my biggest challenge to date with Race to the Stones.

“I’m going to be training hard right up to the event to prepare myself for the challenge, in the hope that the money raised will help to support others in the way the Education Futures Trust has helped me.”

Emily hopes to raise £425 for EFT.

To sponsor Emily, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rttsforeft

For information on EFT visit: www.educationfutures trust.org