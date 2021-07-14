Bexhill pub reopens following Covid case
A pub in Bexhill will reopen to the public today after closing over the weekend due to a confirmed Covid case.
The Townhouse, in London Road, Bexhill said, on Sunday, it was shut ‘in the short term’ on advice from Public Health England.
Confirming the venue would be open at 12pm on Wednesday, The Townhouse said: “Thank you for all you support and understanding.
“At no point were we told to close. It was our decision due to certain staff members needing to isolate, that we couldn’t run the pub, so we did what we always do and did the right thing by everyone.
“The pub will be professionally cleaned prior to opening and all staff working have been tested and do not need to isolate. Look forward to seeing you all again soon.”
The venue was due to show Sunday night’s European Championship final between England and Italy but was not able to do so due to the Covid case.