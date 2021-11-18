Bexhill Poppy Car helps raise thousands of pounds to support veterans

The car took pride of place on the seafront in the run up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Local people were encouraged to decorate it with poppies of all shapes and sizes.

It also provided a point of sale for poppies, for local Royal British Legion members.

Bexhill Poppy Car SUS-211118-091756001

The car first appeared last year after former Mayor Cllr Lynn Langlands came up with the idea.

It became a well loved landmark on the seafront before being put away for storage during the winter.

Local veterans and councillors turned out for a ceremony to welcome the return of the Poppy Car.

Councillor Lynn Langlands thanked all the volunteers who came and stood and sold poppies for the Poppy Car each day from the 4th-14th November, between 10am and 4pm.

She said this money could not have been raised without them and commented:

“It was a wonderful experience talking to passers by, hearing stories, helping to attach poppies and accepting so many donations.

“The donations will help to improve the lives of veterans and their families in need, but the wonderful stories that I was privy to in the last ten days were priceless and extremely humbling.

“We owe so much to so many for our freedom. Thank you.”

