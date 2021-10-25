Bexhill park awarded Green Flag status for 9th year in a row

RDC councillors Doug Oliver, Hazel Timpe, Christine Bayliss and Paul Courtel celebrate the achievement with grounds maintenance contractor idverde and representatives from Bexhill Tennis Club, Spartan and Lakeside Bowls Club, and Bexhill in Bloom volunteers SUS-211025-132237001

Egerton Park has been recognised as one of the country’s best green spaces as it retains its Green Flag Award for another year.

Rother District Council said the park, which provided a much-needed green oasis for residents during the pandemic, is one of more than 2,000 parks, nature reserves and woodlands nationwide to receive the accolade.

Now in their 25th year, the Green Flag awards are handed out by the charity Keep Britain Tidy to parks and green spaces which are beautifully maintained to the highest standards and have excellent visitor facilities.

Cllr Hazel Timpe, portfolio holder for communities, culture and tourism at Rother District Council, said: “Over the last 18 months we have all come to appreciate our local green spaces a little more, and Egerton Park has been greatly valued by the people of Bexhill and the surrounding areas during the pandemic.

“This award celebrates the hard work and dedication that goes into maintaining the park to such an impressively high standard.

“This year we have been delighted to have had support from the Bexhill in Bloom volunteers who have complemented the magnificent work carried out by idverde, our grounds maintenance contractor. I would like to thank all the staff and volunteers for their continued hard work which has seen Egerton Park recognised for the ninth consecutive year - a fantastic achievement.”

Egerton Park, which opened in the late 19th century, has a children’s play zone, tennis courts, pleasure boating in the summer months, an AdiZone outdoor gym with climbing wall and ball games facilities, bowls green, sensory garden complete with beautiful timber sculptures, and a refreshment kiosk with an outdoor seating area.

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Egerton Park worthy of a Green Flag Award.