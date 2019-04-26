Bexhill mum launches babysitting platform Tripsitta for families on holiday

An entrepreneurial Bexhill mother has set up an international babysitting platform for families on holiday.

Emmy Yoshida, from Bexhill, was spending the summer in Italy with her five-year-old son three years ago when, craving some adult conversation, she tried to find a babysitter so that she could have a night out alone and practice her Italian.

Emmy Yoshida on holiday with her son

She said: “I contacted the lady who managed our apartment and she suggested a girl – however the price was way higher than I had anticipated and I realised how uncomfortable I felt, arranging a babysitter who I knew couldn’t speak English well and whom I knew nothing about.”

She chose not to book the babysitter, but the situation planted the seed of an idea for a new business – a multilingual babysitting agency for tourists travelling in Italy.

Shortly after returning to England, Emmy sold all her belongings and moved to Florence with her son to launch International Babysitters.

She soon had families from around the world getting in touch.

“They spoke many different languages and were staying in Florence for completely different purposes but they all had one thing in common – they needed to arrange childcare for their children,” she said.

Countless nannies were also applying to the agency searching for work.

Emmy said: “Italy is notorious for being a difficult country to find work, and that is especially true for expats.

“I enjoyed finding deserving candidates work and found a great sense of satisfaction from it.”

But Emmy knew that she wanted to go beyond Italy and take the business worldwide.

She returned to Bexhill and launched Tripsitta as a UK company two weeks ago.

The platform already has babysitters in locations in Italy, Paris, London and as far afield as China.

Emmy said: “The company tagline is – travel has never been so child friendly!

“I believe in that statement wholeheartedly and am willing to do whatever it takes to make that a reality for families all over the world.”

Babysitters can register on the platform and find babysitting and holiday nanny positions for free, while families can join for €29 a month to have access to babysitters around the world.

Visit www.tripsitta.com to find out more.

