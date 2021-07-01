Bexhill man says town’s overgrown paths look like ‘tufted fields’

Philip Laver, of Collington Lane East, said parts of the footpaths were like ‘tufted fields’.

He said he fears a pedestrian will trip over the overgrown weeds and break a leg.

He highlighted Wickham Avenue in Bexhill as a problem area.

The footpath in Wickham Avenue, Bexhill. Picture by Philip Laver SUS-210629-152130001

Mr Laver said: “My wife and I walk along Wickham Avenue most days and parts of the footpaths are like tufted fields.

“It will not be long before some elderly person trips over and breaks a leg.”

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “We appreciate the concerns raised by the resident, but would like to reassure them that our contractor is expecting to start weed spraying next week, weather dependent.

“We have more than 5,000 streets to look after across the county and carry out one weed spray a year on channels, kerbs and footpaths. More information about weed control and our weed spraying programme can be found on our website - www.eastsussexhighways.com

“Residents can also use the website to report issues directly to East Sussex Highways.”