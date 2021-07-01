Bexhill leisure pool to remain closed ‘due to continued problems’

The swimming pool and fitness centre, located at the Ravenside Retail Park, was closed last Tuesday morning (June 22) after heavy rain caused the electrical supply to fail.

At the time, Rother District Council said it would be closed until further notice and updates would be provided once the extent of the damage was known.

Rother District Council said: “Bexhill Leisure Pool remains closed, but we hope to have a date for reopening soon.

Bexhill Leisure Pool SUS-170202-102525001

“Repairs to the roof have now been completed, with tests to check that it’s watertight due to be carried out shortly. Final checks on the repaired electrics will be carried out once the leisure centre is reconnected.”

On Thursday, Bexhill Leisure Pool said it would remain closed until next week.

A spokesman said: “Due to continued problems with the electrics on site, Bexhill Leisure Pool will remain closed throughout the weekend. We will update again with regards to Monday when we have more information.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and can’t wait to open again.”