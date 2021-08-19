Bexhill has big Classic Car Show on Bank Holiday Monday

Like most events in 2020 the show was cancelled and the club has been working hard with Rother District Council to meet all the current criteria.

Co-ordinators Charlie Rowland and Chris Speck said: “We are pleased to be able to put the show on but considering the short time scale to organise this event we have had to put in some stipulations. Car entries are on a ticket only basis and the car entry gate will be shut at 10am as the main gates open for the general public.

“Bexhill Lions will keep the public entertained with cream teas , their doggy photo booth and much more .

Bexhill 100 classic car show 1 SUS-210817-123558001

“We still have a great assortment of food and trade stand and expect a good array of all types of motor vehicles.

“The show has raised monies for local charities and good causes since 2004 and we hope this show will bring the total amount of £100,000 .

“The Bexhill 100 motoring club show committee and show marshals hope you enjoy our show and would like to thank all those involved.”

“Public gates open at 10am and the show ends at 5pm

Bexhill 100 Classic Car Show 3 SUS-210817-123734001

Entrance is £5 for adults children under 16 free. The show is held at the Polegrove in Brockley Road.

see also: Amazing new food and drink hall opens in St Leonards

See also: Bexhill micropub wins national design award