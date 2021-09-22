Bexhill gains major South East in Bloom award

The accolade, sponsored by Southern Water, has been awarded to Bexhill In Bloom for its work in and around Egerton Park, with specific emphasis on the refurbishment works and upkeep of the sensory garden in Egerton Park itself.

Judges from South and South East In Bloom visited Bexhill earlier this year to evaluate and grade Bexhill against various eligibility criteria as set out by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Judges travelled around Bexhill and took particular interest in the Manor Barn, Egerton Park and work to improve the Glyne Gap bridge area.

Bexhill in Bloom silver award SUS-210922-110402001

Thee tour around Bexhill also included the renovated shelter on East Parade, the Tree of Hope, the vertical planters on the Marina, the Incredible Edible planting project, the sensory garden in Egerton Park, and St Mary’s Wood.

Judges met Bexhill mayor Paul Plim, officers and councillors of Rother District Council, members from Bexhill Environmental Group, Bexhill Rotary, Bexhill Preservation Society, Neighbourhood Gardeners, Bexhill Heritage and business and community representatives.

Chair of Bexhill In Bloom Margaret Garcia said: “We are so happy to have been awarded the Silver Gilt award, it just demonstrates how our work is paying off and how we are making Egerton Park nice for visitors.”

President of Bexhill In Bloom Brett McLean said: “The volunteers have really achieved great things in Egerton Park over the past few months, their continued commitment, dedication and passion is really adding value to the park and the creation of the sensory garden in particular,.

“It’s great to see that specially trained judges have recognised and identified their hard work by awarding us with The Silver Gilt accolade.”