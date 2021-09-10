Bexhill boy, 7, climbing Welsh mountain for dog rescue charity

Frank Dransfield SUS-211009-105311001

Frank Dransfield, who lives in Little Common, plans to do the trek on October 8 and 9 and will attempt to climb Tryfan in Snowdonia, Wales.

The charity he is raising money for is called Rescue Remedies.

It rescues and cares for the most vulnerable dogs who are abandoned and found stray, are in ‘death row’ in pounds and are at risk of being put to sleep.

Rescue Remedies provides these dogs with support while they are waiting for a home.

So far, more than £900 has been donated to Frank’s cause on a JustGiving page set up by his mum.

Frank said: “I am doing this because I love all animals, especially dogs. Loads of dogs need help, I don’t want to see them put down and they need homes. Rescue Remedies help the dogs that need it the most.

“Thank you everyone who has donated towards helping us.”

Frank’s mum, Hayley said: “Frank is a true animal lover through and through so anyone who knows him personally will not be surprised at his request to complete this challenge.

“I have been involved with Rescue Remedies for the past 11 years, now a director/trustee.

“Both Frank and his sister Lily have grown up both being involved in dog rescue, regularly visiting the kennels, and having foster dogs staying in our home.

“They both have a solid understanding of the importance of rescue. Rescue Remedies have really been struggling with funding since Covid and in addition the increasing number of dogs being dumped or surrendered.

“Frank has been determined to help raise both awareness and much-needed funding.

“He has been in training for the last couple of months for this and is extremely determined to make it to the top.”