Bexhill and Hastings care company celebrates hat-trick of ‘good’ ratings

A care company in Bexhill and Hastings is celebrating after its third home was rated ‘good’ by health inspectors.

Angel Healthcare, a group of privately-owned, independent residential care homes, secured the hat-trick of ‘good’ ratings when Abbey House, on Albert Road, was visited by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in April.

In a report published later in the year, the home was deemed to be good in four of the five assessed categories – safety, effectiveness, care and responsiveness. It was said to ‘require improvement’ when inspectors considered if the service is well-led.

The report was a marked improvement on its previous inspection, when the home was rated ‘requires improvement’ overall.

The report stated: “While the registered managers had made significant improvements in relation to the running of the home, we made a recommendation that record keeping be developed further to reflect progress made. All areas of the home were clean and there were effective systems to audit in relation to infection control.

“There were enough staff to meet people’s individual needs. People told us they felt safe and people were seen to be comfortable in their surroundings.

“People’s needs were effectively met because staff had the training and skills to fulfil their role. This included training to meet people’s complex needs in relation to living with diabetes and dementia.”

Abbey House joins Angel Healthcare’s other homes – Arden House, also in Bexhill, and Glenmuir House in Hastings – in being ‘good’.

Abbey House assists residents in all aspects of day to day living and personal care. If residents are well enough, staff accompany them on visits around Bexhill.

Recently, some of the staff and residents took part in the Wheel And Walk event. Organised by the Bexhill Lions in aid of the RNLI, this flat route along the seafront provided some valuable fresh air and exercise for a good cause.

A spokesman for Angel Healthcare said: “The residents were wrapped up warm and enjoyed the camaraderie with each other and the staff. The ice cream for everyone afterwards went down well too!”

For more information, call Angel Healthcare on 0870 898 9898 or email info@angelhealthcare.co.uk.