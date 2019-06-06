Bexhill actor and Pirates of the Caribbean star gives talk to local Parkinson Society

Bexhill actor and star of Hollywood blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean Jonathan Linsley dropped in to give a talk to the Bexhill, Hastings and Rother Parkinson Society.

Jonathan also starred in the long running and much loved BBC comedy series Last of the Summer Wine, in which he played the character Crusher, working in the café with his Aunty Ivy.

His talk, at St.Augustines Church Hall, was entitled ‘From Holmforth to Hollywood’.

Jonathan has had a long a very successful career in acting, in spite of his parents telling him to get a “proper job”

Born in Bradford, West Yorkshire in 1956, he was encouraged by his dedicated English teacher to follow an acting career and, in the early 70’s he joined the National Youth Theatre, appearing in numerous productions in the West End of London. He graduated with honours in Theatre Studies from Warwick University and trained as an actor at The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

In 1981 he made his TV debut alongside Ian Lavender in “The Hello Good-bye Man” and this led to his appearances in Last Of The Summer Wine in which he acted for the remainder of the 80’s.

Over the past 25 years he has appeared as a regular in such notable shows as Emmerdale, Casualty, The Bill and The Governor to name but a few and has also appeared as lead guest in Heartbeat, Peak Practice, London’s Burning, Silent Witness and Dempsey and Makepeace. His long list of credits also include many made for TV movies, theatre appearances and pantomimes playing along such great names as Ken Dodd, Lulu, Bernie Nolan and Bill Owen.

Jonathan got the call to go to Hollywood was successfully cast as the villainous Olgilvey nemesis of Jack Sparrow in Pirates Of The Caribbean –Dead Man’s Chest, alongside Johnny Depp. His success led to him being cast again in the role for Pirates of the Caribbean-World’s End.

In addition to all these acting credits, he has continued to tour with national plays and made over 50 TV commercials advertising everything from burgers to beer.

Now living in Bexhill, Jonathan has just finished filming a new movie called “Kindred”, shot in Hasting and due for release very soon.

The Society’s next meeting will be on Friday June 28 when the guest speaker will be Mike Scott, Specialist Parkinson Nurse.

