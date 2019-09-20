Be a superhero and join Hastings Y-Front Run to aid cancer charities

This year’s Y Front Run takes place on Sunday September 22 at Alexandra Park, Hastings, and the organisers want as many men as possible becoming their Superheroes.

This is the 7th Annual event and with lots of money being raised for the charities, St Michael’s Hospice, Cancer Research UK and Prostate Cancer UK, it’s the perfect time to raise awareness of male cancer with September being Prostate Cancer Awareness month.

The campaign is also holding two Y Front Run Junior events on Friday 20th September at Silverdale Primary Academy and Dudley Infant Academy with all their students dressing in fancy dress and raising money for St Michael’s Hospice.

The Y Front Run was first launched by award winning local business woman Jo Brazier and has proved to be a huge success, being the first male focused campaign in the area.

Jo said: “We are dedicated to providing opportunities for all men, young or old, to live a better life when facing cancer or the risk of cancer.

“Our donations are given to Cancer focused charities, without regard to race, religion, or background. We strive to aid those in need, and we thank all of you for helping us to achieve that.”

The race starts and finishes at the bandstand right by the cafe in the park and includes an inflatable obstacle course.

To sign up, just go to: www.yfrontrun.co.uk and choose from a 5k or 10k course.

If you would like your primary school to hold a Y Front Run Junior event, then please contact: jo@yfrontrun.co.uk for further information.

