Battle Esso Tesco Express and petrol station re-opens following major upgrade

The Battle Esso garage and Tesco Esso has now re-opened following a major upgrade.

And it has made a generous £1,000 donation to the local charity Surviving the Streets UK as part of its celebration to mark the re-opening.

The garage had been closed for four and a half months for a major maintenance upgrade.

The donation from Esso builds on the site’s longstanding relationship with the local charity.

Melek Sonmez, Esso territory manager says: “This was a major upgrade for this site and we recognise that it would not have been possible without the patience and support of the local community. We wanted to give something back to the community by way of thanks, and have chosen to build on our existing support for the Surviving the Streets UK charity, which does such an important job in the local community.”

Surviving the Streets UK was founded in 2017 to help the homeless and vulnerable in East Sussex. The charity supports thousands of people across East Sussex, providing hot meals, warm clothing, sleeping bags and advice, and donates fresh food to children centres, food banks, outreach teams and vulnerable adults’ centres up to seven days a week.

It also provides services such as hot food, clothing and medical vans and has even launched a community support app. In short it provides an important lifeline for many of the homeless in East Sussex.

James Robinson, Co-Founder and Chairman of Surviving the Streets UK says, “Surviving the Streets UK is so delighted to receive this kind donation, which will really help us support our communities.

“With the funds we receive we will buy items to support our homeless community such as sleeping bags and also some items that we would not normally get donated like fresh meats. We can store and cook these, then move through towns with our food truck. Thank you all so much for the kind support it means the world to us all.”

Tesco area manager, Robin Jarvis, said: “It is great to see the Express store re-opened now that the works are complete. We look forward to welcoming our customers again and are delighted that the re-opening of the site has been marked by providing a little extra help to a local charity that does so much good work.”

Following the refurbishment the service station has reverted to its normal 06.00 – 23.00hrs daily opening times.

