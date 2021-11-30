Battle Christmas Tree Festival in pictures

Organiser Sue Blackman said: “For many years now, this spectacular festival has entertained and enchanted many thousands of visitors. There is no better way to start the Christmas season. Entry is free, but if you choose to buy a programme and vote for your favourite Christmas tree. There is a modest charge of £2. All money collected will be donated to a number of charities, including Warming Up The Homeless and the Salvation Army.
You can visit the festival on Saturday 4 December, 10.30am-12.30pm, when there is a Coffee Morning; Sunday 5 December, at the 9.30am Service when the winning tree is announced and Thursday 9 December, 6pm-8pm during Late Night Shopping.