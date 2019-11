The fireworks could not go ahead due to high winds, but that didn't spoil Battle's fantastic bonfire spirit. For more information about Battel Bonfire Boyes visit https://www.battelbonfire.co.uk/

1. Battle Bonfire. Photo by Frank Copper Battle Bonfire. Photo by Frank Copper jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Battle Bonfire. Photo by Frank Copper Battle Bonfire. Photo by Frank Copper jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Battle Bonfire. Photo by Frank Copper Battle Bonfire. Photo by Frank Copper jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Battle Bonfire. Photo by Frank Copper Battle Bonfire. Photo by Frank Copper jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more