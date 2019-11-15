Award winning Bexhill Alabtross Club has beer festival this weekend

The award winning RAFA Albatross Club on Bexhill seafront holds another of its popular Beer Festivals from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 of November.

As well as a wide range of beers from independent breweries around the country, the festival also includes live music from local bands and musicians.

Admission is free and the doors will be open to non-members.

Albatross Chief Steward Karen Pelham said: “We have gone for a mix of seasonal specials from around the country, and some old favourite classics that our members ask us for all the time, such as Titanic Plum Porter and Thornbridge Jaipur.

“We also have some new and unusual beers from our regular local breweries on our Sussex and Kent bar. We’re looking forward to a fun weekend and hope to see plenty of people trying out the club, as we’re always looking for new members.”

The Alabatross is situated at 15 Marina Arcade, Bexhill,

The festival will be open 11am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, 12 - 5pm on Sunday (or until the beer runs out)

Live entertainment and food available every day.

Beers will be available to but in special third of a pint glasses for the same price as a pint, to allow people to sample a wider selection.

There will be a couple of green hop beers on too.

The Other Band play on Friday from 7pm, while Saturday sees The Gripper Lee 3 and The Spiffing Good Eggs playing from 7.30pm.

Dick Diplock plays on Sunday from noon and the Albatross Ukulele Band play from 2pm.

