As the Hastings Mayor weds we reveal the incredibly romantic way he proposed to his love

The couple had to put back the date of their wedding due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The weather satyed fine for the ceremony at St Clements and Sarah arrived in Hastings trolley-bus Happy Harold.Hastings Town Crier Jon Bartholomew greeted the couple with a cry as they emerged from the church, while the Section 5 drumming group, drummed them out.

The couple held their reception at The Stag pub in All Saints Street, where the group Now and Then performed.

Romantic James, who was appointed Mayor a few weeks ago had proposed to Sarah in 2019 by going down on one knee on the top of the East Hill overlooking the sea and Old Town, at a seat where they both sat after meeting for the first time three years earlier.

The couple met through church. James is a member of Holy Trinity Hastings and Sarah of Kings Church.

James said: “Our first date was in the Old Town and we then went up to the East Hill where we later got engaged.”

James proposed by offering Sarah a box of her favourite Camembert cheese, but inside was an engagement ring. We used the same box to hold our wedding rings on the day.”

