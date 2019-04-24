Aldi to start donating surplus food to Hastings charities

Aldi’s Hastings store will start donating surplus food to charities that will distribute it to vulnerable people in the area.

The store will give its leftover food to good causes including alcohol and substance abuse charity East Sussex Recovery Alliance, and the Hastings Salvation Army, which offers support to homeless people in the area.

The new partnership follows on from a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly. Aldi has paired up a total of seven stores in East Sussex with local good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days a week.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and vegetables, long-life items and baked goods.

The trial began in January 2019, and following its success, was rolled out across Aldi’s entire store estate.

Last year the supermarket donated two million meals to charity and expects to increase this by 50 per cent now the trial has been extended to its 827 stores.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate. This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across the East Sussex region.

“Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aldi on this programme and to help them realise their ambition to benefit those communities local to each and every one of their stores across the UK. Food surplus is a challenge Aldi is committed to playing its part to address. This approach is critical to ensure surplus food finds its way easily to the good causes supporting those communities that need it most.”

Any local charities in East Sussex looking to partner up with an Aldi store should email aldi@neighbourly.com to apply.

Aldi has not sent any waste to landfill since 2014, and has also pledged to reduce operational food waste by 50 per cent by 2030 as part of the Friends of Champions 12.3 network.

Aldi has worked with Fareshare and Company Shop since 2012 and is now also partnering with Neighbourly to explore the benefits of more direct relationships within the communities its stores serve.