Adorable Hastings area cats in need of new loving homes

Bluebell Ridge has helped thousands of animals since opening 21 years ago.

Myra Grove, Manager at Bluebell Ridge said: “It’s amazing to think we’ve helped so many animals over the years – everyone at the centre agrees that the best thing about their work is making a difference for the cats and changing their lives for the better.”

She said: “The way we work has changed a lot since we first opened our doors in March 2000 and more recently, the pandemic has altered the way we operate.

Bluebell Ridge Tim SUS-210410-143031001

“Since the last lockdown, our centre has remained closed to the public and we are opening on an appointment only basis for potential adopters.”

The centre, in Chowns Hill, has many cats in need of a forever home, including Tim and Saffy.

Tim is only 1-2 years old and loves a fuss. He’s a real foodie, but always wants a stroke before he sits down for his meal. He will be a fantastic friend for a family with teenage children and as the only cat.

Beautiful Saffy is around 8-years-old and a happy little soul. She likes human company and a nap on your lap. She is a sweet girl who is very affectionate and enjoys a groom, as long as it’s short and sweet. She is also partial to a good game or two. She will be a devoted companion for an older family where she can be the only cat.

Bluebell Ridge Saffy SUS-210410-143009001

If you are interested in adopting Tim or Saffy, please call the centre on 01424 752121.