‘Abandoned’ Renault Clio has been obstructing St Leonards man’s driveway for five weeks

A St Leonards man says a car has been ‘abandoned’ outside his house for the past five weeks, obstructing the access to his driveway.

Leonard Chappell, 74, said the black Renault Clio appeared outside his house in Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, at the start of December.

Abandoned car in Sedlescombe Road North

He said the car is partially across the dropped kerb outside his property, which is obstructing his access to the driveway.

He said: “I don’t know what to do about it.

“It was just abandoned one day. It’s obstructing me as I pull into my drive, and makes it difficult to reverse my car out onto the road when I’m exiting.

“I have reported it to the council and to the police. When I speak to the council, they tell me to speak to the police and when I speak to the police, they tell me to speak to the council.

“I spent nearly two hours on the phone the other day just to end up back where I started.”

Mr Chappell said a group of vandals have let down the tyres and he is now concerned more vandalism will be done to it.

He said the Renault Clio is also slightly parked in a bus stop but was not sure if it was disrupting bus services.

The vehicle has been issued with three parking tickets, but as it is taxed and insured, Mr Chappell said he has been told it cannot be moved.

He added: “I’m not sure what can be done. Am I supposed to wait for the insurance to run out?

“It’s not safe. It’s a target for vandals.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said the incident was being looked into.

He added: “We are aware of this vehicle and a penalty charge notice has been issued for parking in a way that obstructs the drop-kerb access to the driveway.

“We are looking into this matter further and while there is a legal process we need to go through, we’d like to assure Mr Chappell that we’re doing everything we can to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”