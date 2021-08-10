A-level results: St Leonards students celebrating ‘most successful’ day

In the second year of replacement results after exams were cancelled, Claremont Senior School saw more than half of students (54 per cent) achieving either A* or A, while 79 per cent of students were graded A* to B.

BTEC results saw 85 per cent of students receive an A* or A equivalent.

This year, teachers decided grades by using a combination of coursework, mock exams and essays after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Headteachers at each school had to sign off the results with evidence to back them up.

Ed Dickie, headmaster at Claremont Senior School, said: “Some cynics might point to national grade inflation and the impact of teacher assessed grades on results but our Year 13 students have far exceeded expectations across the board.

“We have a very diverse student body at Claremont yet success has come in all areas of the curriculum, from the sciences and humanities to creative subjects such as photography and drama.

“Claremont’s core aim is to ensure that our young people achieve and exceed their potential, regardless of academic ability, and these results have certainly delivered on that promise across a very wide range of subjects. They are a tribute to the exceptional hard work of students and staff during a very, very difficult period.

“Claremont’s BTEC programme, in subjects such as sports science, business and digital media, was particularly successful with 98 per cent of all results graded at the equivalent of A* to C. Physics, geography, Spanish and psychology also saw 100 per cent of students achieving a B grade or better.”

Standout performers included Katie Chave, who achieved A*s in history, psychology and Spanish, Lea-Lyne Rongier with A* in English literature and history and Cassie Chen who achieved the same in maths, further maths and physics.

Harvey Monk and Oliver Constable both achieved the equivalent of two A* and two A grades in sport science, maths and economics and Emily Manning achieved the equivalent of three A* and an A grade in sports science, geography and psychology respectively.

Mr Dickie added: “Most pleasingly, over 85 per cent of our students are going to their university of choice this year. The outcomes for students at Claremont are outstanding and reflect a school that continues to grow and develop at a rapid pace.”

