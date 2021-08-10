A-Level results: Ark Alexandra Academy students celebrate making the grade

Students at Ark Alexandra Academy with their A-level results SUS-211008-132137001

The school congratulated its hard-working Year 13s, including Hermant Sharma, who gained A*, A*, A in politics, economics and sociology, will go to the University of Bath to study economics and politics.

Harry Piper secured A*, A, A in politics, history, and sociology and is going to King’s College London to study war studies and history.

He said: “Despite being a tough year, the teachers went above and beyond, and I am grateful for the support I have received. I am ecstatic with my results.”

Nadim Ahmed gained A, B, C in politics, history and English literature. He will be heading to Queen Mary University of London to study history and politics.

Nadim is a recipient of a £9,500 bursary from Urbanest.

Warren Pethig achieved a D* D* D in the BTEC Extended Diploma and secured a place at the University of Sussex to study business management and marketing.

He was a student at William Parker and Ark Alexandra said he has flourished in the sixth form, overcoming personal challenges and achieving success.

Warren said: “At the start of the sixth form, I didn’t think I would achieve what I have done. The faith that Mr Firth showed in me helped me to fulfil my potential.”

Milo, former head boy of Ark William Parker, achieved A*, A*, A.

He will be going on to study history and politics of the Americas at UCL.

He said: ‘I feel grateful to have had teachers who have offered me great feedback, even throughout the pandemic. I am excited to study the course of my choice at one of the country’s best universities.

Malina achieved A*, A* A in economics, history and maths.

A previous student at Ark Helenswood, Malina, arrived in year 8 speaking little English.

She is now trilingual, speaking Romanian, Spanish and English. She will be the first in her family to go to university and is looking forward to studying economics at the Queen Mary University of London before entering into a career in finance.

Riyadh, a previous deputy head boy of Ark William Parker, achieved A* A* A* in politics, history and English literature.

As the first to go to university in his family, he is excited about studying history and political economy at LSE. Following university, Riyadh hopes to pursue a career in law.

Hannah Barnicot-Hill, who achieved an A* in Maths in Year 12, continued into Year 13 studying further maths, biology and chemistry. Her ambitions are to either study maths at an American university or at Cambridge.

Liam Collins, Ark Alexandra’s principal, said: “We have had had a challenging 18 months, but today we are celebrating the individual achievements of our students and supporting them on their chosen next steps into higher education and apprenticeships.

“The last two years have been exceptionally difficult for students, their families and teachers. The wider school community acknowledges how they have coped with the challenges that have been thrown at us.