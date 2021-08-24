80 ‘affordable’ homes to be built in £22 million East Sussex development

The development, in Manchester Road, Ninfield, will feature a mix of apartments and houses for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Optivo is working with Greymoor Construction and work is already underway at the site.

A spokesman said: “The high quality, affordable homes have been approved by Wealden District Council and will accommodate over 330 people.

Optivo is set to build 80 new homes in Manchester Road, Ninfield

“Optivo and Greymoor Construction will also be offering work placements to residents in the local community during the construction process.”

Richard White, director of Land and New Business at Optivo, said: “We’re striving to build thriving, sustainable neighbourhoods, with quality homes available to everyone.

“The new development on Manchester Road brings much needed affordable housing to East Sussex.

“We’re investing millions to provide residents with a fantastic place to live and giving them the opportunity to become part of an established community.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners to ensure we meet housing need, and we’ve given careful consideration to the local area.

“One of our strategic priorities is to invest in the quality, safety and environmental sustainability of our homes. We envisage a unique and modern scheme that will blend seamlessly into its surroundings.

“We want Manchester Road to be flexible, accessible and sustainable for the residents, and the community too.”

The 11.78 acres site, on land adjoining Church Farm Barn, is surrounded by houses and fields.